Returning WWE star may have no future in the company, says veteran, unless Triple H takes some massive steps (Exclusive)

WWE has often brought back stars who have previously parted ways with the company, and Aleister Black is a similar case. However, his future in the promotion looks dim right now, says Vince Russo.

Aleister is considered by many to be one of the most intriguing names on the roster. His presence and in-ring talent certainly make him stand out, but Vince Russo thinks that he currently has no distinguishable character that can be developed. According to the veteran, Triple H needs to put in work to develop his character if he wants to see Aleister in a meaningful run.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Bro they could only revive his character if he had a character to begin with, okay? He is a tatted up guy bro. Like if they really made him demonic and we understood why he is the way he is. I mean you can definitely develop an interesting character but where he is right now? He is just another name on the roster bro, that's all he is."

The WWE veteran recently criticized an angle involving Aleister Black

So far, Vince Russo believes that Aleister Black has had some terrible booking decisions made for him.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown, Russo talked about the match between Aleister Black and Sami Zayn where the former was distracted by Damian Priest's mere presence ringside, which led to him losing the match.

"This is what I mean about this company. They're so ingrained inside the bubble, they don't realize how stupid this sh*t looks. Aleister Black, if he's a competitor, he's not gonna lose his attention because Damian Priest is ringside. This is what I mean. It's the same play over and over again. People want examples when I talk. Guys, here are examples. You got that example right there. Damian Priest is ringside, and that's gonna be enough to distract Black, which is total bullsh*t," Vince said.

As of now, it remains to be seen how WWE plans to handle Aleister Black down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

