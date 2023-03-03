Returning WWE star reacts to potentially winning the 2023 Money in the Bank 

This year's WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, and it looks like fans are already predicting a potential MITB contract winner.

WWE is looking to cement its relationship with the UK crowd after last year's whopping success that was Clash at the Castle by hosting this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London on July 1, 2023.

Chelsea Green has been talking trash on WWE TV and social media since her return to the company at the Royal Rumble 2023, attracting many people to her antics and demeanor.

Recently, a fan on Twitter posted a picture of Chelsea holding the MITB briefcase. The former IMPACT Wrestling star responded to the tweet stating that "ChelseaMania" comes first.

However, as of this writing, the 31-year-old has not been booked for a match or appearance on The Grandest Stage.

"Let’s get through ChelseaMania first," she wrote.

Chelsea's first run with the company was short-lived. After spending two years in NXT, she debuted on the main roster in November 2020 on SmackDown.

However, after suffering an injury during her first match on the blue brand itself, the Canadian was ultimately released by the company on April 15, 2021.

WWE commentator apologizes to Chelsea Green after the latter made a scathing remark

While Adam Pearce has been her main target, Chelsea Green recently accused Byron Saxton. The latter was interviewing Carmella on RAW Talk when Chelsea interrupted and sparked a conversation with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Look at @ByronSaxton just standing there giving us ZERO privacy… so bizarre," she wrote.

The NXT Level Up commentator took it upon himself to apologize to Chelsea. Byron Saxton wrote:

"@ImChelseaGreen I sincerely apologize for the perceived intrusion I caused during your conversation."

Meanwhile, fans are already excited to see Carmella and Chelsea Green's unlikely pairing on RAW this week.

Some took to social media to voice their pleasure in witnessing the duo's promo while predicting that they are certainly future WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

