Returning WWE star's gimmick "fell apart" after rejected Kurt Angle idea, veteran recalls (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes Rusev's career could have panned out differently if he had worked with the Olympic gold medalist.

Rusev reportedly re-signed with WWE recently after four-and-a-half years in AEW. Although he is from Bulgaria in real life, the 39-year-old represented Russia at the height of his WWE heel run in 2015. He pitched to face Angle in an America vs. Russia match, but the company's higher-ups rejected the idea.

Russo discussed Rusev's WWE return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The veteran writer said a high-profile bout with American hero Angle would have taken Rusev to the next level.

"I remember there was a time when they hadn't done anything with Kurt, and if they would have brought Kurt in as a babyface, because I remember that would have got him [to the next level]," Russo stated. "But they had him like right there, bro, and then it just all fell apart." [5:16 – 5:32]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain how he would book Aleister Black, Andrade, and Rusev in WWE.

How WWE booked Rusev after rejecting Kurt Angle idea

In 2015, John Cena defeated Rusev in one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 31 to win the United States Championship.

Rusev revealed on his YouTube channel in 2020 that he thought a feud with Kurt Angle would have been good for the storyline. However, someone from WWE management had concerns about the wrestling legend's health.

"They told me no. This is verbatim [from] the person who told me. He said, 'We don't wanna feel responsible if he comes back and dies.'"

Kurt Angle cemented his status as a WWE all-time great between 1998 and 2006 before returning in 2017. He has spoken openly about battling painkiller addiction issues for several years.

