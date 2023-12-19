Returning WWE Superstar booked for first match back on RAW against Judgment Day member

The Judgment Day has the honor of facing two returning WWE all-timers in December.

This holiday season, CM Punk will mark his in-ring return at a live event on December 26 against Dominik Mysterio. Ahead of Monday Night RAW tonight, which is scheduled to air live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, R-Truth was also announced for a match.

R-Truth will face JD McDonagh in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Like his contemporaries Randy Orton and CM Punk, Truth also appeared for the first time after a lengthy hiatus at Survivor Series: WarGames. His last match was all the way back in November 2022.

On October 24, 2022, R-Truth defeated his former tag team partner, The Miz, on WWE RAW. This was the last time he competed on the flagship show. McDonagh himself has been on a roll of late with his star-making performances.

JD McDonagh recently spoke candidly about CM Punk's WWE return, stating that the latter's comeback will only benefit everyone, including him. Last week, The Straight Edge Superstar signed an exclusive deal and is now officially a member of the RAW roster. It remains to be seen when CM Punk will make his in-ring return.