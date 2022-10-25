Returning WWE Superstar Nikki Cross has spoken for the first time since she returned to RAW and attacked Bianca Belair and Bayley.

WWE had been teasing a character change for the Scottish star in recent weeks after her superhero character Nikki A.S.H. failed to connect with fans. During a match between Belair and Bayley last night, the former RAW Women's Champion made her presence known by assaulting both stars.

Earlier today, a confident Nikki Cross took to social media stating to the WWE Universe that the entire company is her galaxy now.

"It's my Galaxy now."

Cross has been in the company for six years now, whilst there have been moments of greatness, something has always seemed to be missing, and fans of hers will now be hoping this change in persona will see her rise to the top of WWE.

Former WWE writer on Bianca Belair's current spot on the roster

Although the Tennessee native is the current RAW Women's Champion, there are some who believe her position on the WWE card is being wasted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Belair's lack of a storyline decreases her value as a top performer.

"Absolutely. She's a stallion. She's special, she's a freak of nature. We have put her over to the moon. But if you don't have a character and a storyline, you're just another wrestler on the roster. And they all become just another wrestler on the roster," said Russo. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite Russo's opinion of Bianca Belair, she has no doubt been presented as one of the biggest stars in the company in recent years given that she has won many titles as well as having main evented WrestleMania.

