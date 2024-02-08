Returning WWE Superstar sends message to Nia Jax

Nia Jax is one of the most dominant female stars on the WWE roster. She has been unstoppable since her return to the company. Another recently returned Superstar, Naomi, sent a message to Jax on social media.

Naomi made her much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion after nearly two years at Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Rumble match at No. 2 and lasted an impressive 62 minutes inside the ring before getting eliminated by Jade Cargill.

Nia, on the other hand, entered the match at No. 19 and brought chaos to the ring. The former Women's Champion eliminated eight superstars, more than anyone else, before she was slammed out of the ring by Jade Cargill.

Nia Jax hit Naomi with a clothesline during the Royal Rumble match. The latter shared a post featuring the picture of the spot from the Premium Live Event on Instagram stories along with a message directed at The Irresistible Force:

"My neck and my back," wrote Naomi.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of Naomi's Instagram story.

Nia Jax talks about her current WWE run

Nia Jax was heavily criticized during her previous run with the company as she accidentally injured multiple superstars during matches. However, since her return, Jax has looked more assured inside the ring.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax opened up about her current WWE run following her return after being released from the company in 2021:

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," she said.

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley. She is scheduled to face The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

It will be interesting to see if the 39-year-old can end The Judgment Day member's title reign of over 300 days.

Will Nia defeat Rhea Ripley to become tha new champion at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE