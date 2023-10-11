Returning WWE Superstar stakes claim for a championship shot

A WWE star recently made an appearance on RAW for the first time in more than a year and pushed for a title match.

Becky Lynch successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox on RAW last night. While speaking to Jackie Redmond backstage, The Man was interrupted by the returning Xia Li. The Chinese star demanded a shot at Becky Lynch's title.

Xia Li took to Instagram stories to send a message loud and clear. She posted a picture of herself in wrestling gear, standing inside the squared circle. Li also expressed her desire to have a match for the title.

"I want a shot.[Crossed swords emoji]," she wrote.

Xia Li has been out of action for a while. It will be interesting to see her take on The Man, who is consistently elevating her opponents with great matches.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch praised one of her recent opponents

The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship, becoming a grand slam champion following the win. Becky Lynch later defended the title against the former champion in a grueling Extreme Rules match.

During their feud, the former WWE Champion praised Stratton on multiple occasions. In an interview with INSIGHT, Lynch praised her opponent's ability to do every possible thing inside the squared circle.

"Tiffany is one of those people that got a rocket strapped to her. She comes in, looks like a million bucks, can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong, she's got a character, she's got everything," she said.

Tiffany Stratton is not medically cleared to step inside the ring following the Extreme Rules match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former NXT Women's Champion.

