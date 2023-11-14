Returning WWE Superstar threatens to slap current champion on RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar recently threatened to slap a current champion on RAW later tonight.

Tegan Nox returned to WWE RAW last week to participate in the Women's Battle Royal to earn an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship. Nox was absent from weekly television after she picked up a minor injury during her match against Lyra Valkyria on the October 17 episode of NXT.

Nox was eliminated by Nia Jax in the Battle Royal. The 28-year-old will now return to continue her feud against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside tag partner Natalya. Tegan Nox is scheduled to face Piper Niven on RAW tonight.

Tegan Nox took to her social media to issue a warning to Piper Niven ahead of their bout. She posted a match graphic on her Instagram story and claimed that she would slap one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

"I'm gonna pull a @natbynature and slap a b**ch," she wrote.

Nox referred to Natalya treating Chelsea Green to get slapped following their confrontation on an episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see whether Tegan beats Niven or falls prey to the champion like her teammate Natalya.

Chelsea Green opens up about the idea of defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on all brands

Chelsea Green has always been widely appreciated for her character work in professional wrestling. She has portrayed her recent character in WWE to absolute perfection. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion recently crossed 100 days as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Green teamed up with Sonya Deville to beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the title on the July 17 edition of RAW. Unfortunately, Deville suffered an injury, as she tore her ACL during a match on the August 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former IMPACT star, however, continued her championship reign, joining forces with Piper Niven.

Speaking on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, the 32-year-old expressed her desire to elevate the Women's Tag Team Championship. The champion stated that she and Piper Niven are ready to defend the title on any brand, including NXT.

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?" Chelsea Green said.

