REVEALED: How John Cena reacted to major WWE star faking an injury

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 19, 2025 04:18 GMT
John Cena on WWE SmackDown (via WWE
John Cena on WWE SmackDown (via WWE's YouTube)

John Cena's reaction to a fellow WWE Superstar's massive ruse has been revealed. The veteran was pleased with Seth Rollins tricking everyone into believing that he was legitimately injured in his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his outing with LA Knight. He then began using crutches, and everyone was convinced that he would be out of action for at least a few months. At SummerSlam 2025, Rollins came out immediately after CM Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight title.

He then revealed that he had tricked the WWE Universe and was not injured. Mere seconds later, Rollins had cashed in his MITB contract on the newly-crowned Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed that John Cena was among those who didn't know about his plan.

“John reached out and I had to do my best to wiggle around it. But John and I are cut from the same cloth, so when he saw the final outcome, he was very happy, he was proud in a way. So I think at the end of the day it all works itself out.” [H/T WrestleTalk]
John Cena would like to forget the events of SummerSlam 2025

Much like CM Punk, Cena had a rough night at SummerSlam this year. He headlined Night 2 with Cody Rhodes and ended up losing the Undisputed WWE title to The American Nightmare.

His troubles had just started, though. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return after two long years and attacked Cena, thus reigniting their feud. The two veterans will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza. This will be the last time Cena and Lesnar battle it out in the ring.

