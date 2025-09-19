REVEALED: How John Cena reacted to major WWE star faking an injury

John Cena's reaction to a fellow WWE Superstar's massive ruse has been revealed. The veteran was pleased with Seth Rollins tricking everyone into believing that he was legitimately injured in his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his outing with LA Knight. He then began using crutches, and everyone was convinced that he would be out of action for at least a few months. At SummerSlam 2025, Rollins came out immediately after CM Punk defeated Gunther for the World Heavyweight title.

He then revealed that he had tricked the WWE Universe and was not injured. Mere seconds later, Rollins had cashed in his MITB contract on the newly-crowned Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins revealed that John Cena was among those who didn't know about his plan.

Ad

Trending

“John reached out and I had to do my best to wiggle around it. But John and I are cut from the same cloth, so when he saw the final outcome, he was very happy, he was proud in a way. So I think at the end of the day it all works itself out.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

John Cena would like to forget the events of SummerSlam 2025

Much like CM Punk, Cena had a rough night at SummerSlam this year. He headlined Night 2 with Cody Rhodes and ended up losing the Undisputed WWE title to The American Nightmare.

ESPN @espn Breaking: John Cena and Brock Lesnar's match at Wrestlepalooza will kick off the night, @PatMcAfeeShow announced. Stream Wrestlepalooza Saturday at 7 PM ET on the ESPN App 🍿

His troubles had just started, though. After the match, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return after two long years and attacked Cena, thus reigniting their feud. The two veterans will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza. This will be the last time Cena and Lesnar battle it out in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!