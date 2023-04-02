Revealed: What Kevin Owens told Sami Zayn on the ramp, namedrops 42-year-old legend who has never worked in WWE

It was genuinely heartening for the WWE Universe to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn live out their childhood WrestleMania dream. During the post-show press conference, KO revealed what he said to Sami Zayn while they were returning backstage.

The main event of night one lived up to all expectations and more as The Usos dropped the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a WrestleMania classic against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As we reported earlier, the newly crowned champions were visibly quite emotional after the match and shared a great moment with their family members. However, Kevin Owens told Sami Zayn during their long walk on the ramp that they would not be at this stage without Super Dragon and PWG.

For those who don't know, Super Dragon is an indie wrestling legend who co-founded Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The respected 42-year-old veteran, who never competed in WWE, was responsible for giving Kevin Steen and El Generico a platform to shine in the United States, and the two superstars have since not looked back.

During the WrestleMania press conference, Kevin Owens paid homage to PWG and Super Dragon and also disclosed his brief chat with Zayn:

"I'll just say what we said at the top of the ramp; after everything, it kind of set in and everything that happened, and we realized what we'd accomplished and where we were at this point. We walked up the ramp, we looked up [at] the WrestleMania set, we turned around, we saw the sea of people, the stadium, and the one thing that I said to him is, 'None of this would have happened without Super Dragon and PWG.'" [14:22 - 14:57]

"PWG is where we made our name here in California," says Kevin Owens

The former Universal Champion was seemingly at a loss for words while addressing questions from several journalists. We don't blame him as he got to experience one of the greatest feelings as a WWE Superstar - winning a championship in a WrestleMania main event.

Owens continued to talk about Super Dragon's influence on his and Zayn's careers and said they would not have been as successful without their highly acclaimed run at PWG.

The 38-year-old was grateful to his peers in the business and was equally stoked to have won the tag team titles along with his best friend. Owens added:

"PWG is where we made our name here in California, and without the opportunities that he [Super Dragon] gave us, I really don't think things would have turned out the way they did for us. So it meant a lot to be here, to do it here, together, and yeah, it's just really hard to put into words." [14:58 - 15:20]

