After Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 came to an end, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens shared a heartfelt moment with the former's wife.

The main event of Night 1 of The Show of Shows was a banger that will be remembered by fans for a long time to come. The Usos and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn tore the house down with their incredible performances tonight.

After Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, the duo approached Zayn's wife and hugged her in a heartfelt moment.

Sami Zayn's wife recently spoke about him betraying Roman Reigns

At Royal Rumble 2023, Zayn chose to betray Roman Reigns instead of attacking a helpless Kevin Owens. The moment received a massive pop from the fans in attendance that night.

Here's what Zayn's wife had to say about the same:

"It was way past my bedtime and our son was asleep, so I usually watch the TV on, like, volume two or three. I was standing really close to the TV. And, I was just... oh man! When he hit Roman in the back, I was whisper-screaming so loud, because it was just the best moment. And the way the crowd reacted... oh man, I was crying, whisper-screaming, I was so happy. I was jumping up and down, as quiet as possible."

Zayn and The Prizefighter are seemingly celebrating their big victory right now. The duo wrestled one of the best matches in WrestleMania history tonight against The Usos.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will end up losing his Undisputed WWE Universal title as well when he faces Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

