"Revolting" - Chelsea Green accuses 41-year-old WWE star of getting her sick ahead of RAW

Chelsea Green believes she has caught a terrible cold as a direct result of the actions of a WWE Superstar on RAW.

On this past Monday's episode of the red brand, Carmella challenged Bianca Belair in a non-title match and Chelsea Green was ringside. The EST defeated The Princess of Staten Island via pinfall after connecting with the KOD.

After the match, Green and Carmella attacked the RAW Women's Champion but Asuka made the save. Asuka spat blue mist into Chelsea's face and sent her scurrying out of the ring.

Chelsea took to Twitter today to deliver a message ahead of tomorrow night's RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. She blamed the 41-year-old for getting her sick and added that The Empress of Tomorrow is revolting.

"FYI I am flying to Providence for #WWERaw with a very bad cold. So whatever the outcome tomorrow, I really am an inspiration for fighting through this illness that’s plagued me. BTW, I’m blaming this on @WWEAsuka because she spat directly in my mouth last week… revolting," tweeted Chelsea.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Asuka jokes that the mist wasn't meant for Chelsea Green on WWE RAW

Asuka is set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania but has more than enough time on her hands to poke fun at Chelsea Green.

Following last Monday's edition of RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow joked on social media that she had made a mistake. The tweet included a laughing emoji along with a video of her launching mist into Chelsea's face. Carmella can be seen barely dodging the mist in the video below.

"It's a common mistake *finger pointing emoij* *rolling on the floor laughing emoji* @ImChelseaGreen," tweeted Asuka.

Chelsea and Carmella have seemingly formed a bond on RAW. It will be interesting to see what kind of complaints the two come up with for WWE Official Adam Pearce in the weeks ahead as neither superstar is booked for WrestleMania at the moment.

