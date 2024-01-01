"Rewrite your mistakes Triple H" - Fans "will never forgive" WWE after former superstar's heartbreaking announcement

WWE has been thriving under Triple H’s leadership for nearly a year now. However, fans are unhappy with how the company released a former superstar, and were heartbroken by her recent announcement. The superstar in discussion is Emma.

Triple H has made many big decisions since taking over creative control of the company. He has brought in several big names, including CM Punk.

While The Game has brought back several big names to the company, he has also released a few superstars with a promising future. One such superstar was Emma, who was released by the Stamford-based wrestling promotion in September 2023, along with her boyfriend Riddick Moss.

Emma had showed her excitement at possibly featuring at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to be held in her home country, Australia, just minutes before the company released her. The moment broke fans’ hearts in September 2023.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram to provide an update ahead of 2024. She stated that she may never wrestle again after losing her dream job in WWE.

Check out Emma's post below:

Her statement drew a lot of support from fans around the globe. Many called out Triple H for releasing her without giving her a proper chance. Others were unhappy with how her career may have come to an end.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans want to see Emma back

Many fans were unhappy with the decision Triple H may have made

Emma had a good run in NXT in the mid-2010s before she was released by WWE. She returned to the company in 2022, and immediately challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, her stocks fell rather quickly before her release.

Triple H could be eyeing a few AEW stars for WWE

Fans have seen many top names appear in the company in 2023. Triple H pulled in CM Punk, Dragon Lee, and Lexis King during the past year.

This year, the Stamford-based promotion could rope in some big names from AEW. One name that could come back to the company very soon is former United States Champion Andrade. The Game was a fan of Andrade during his time in NXT.

Meanwhile, MJF could also ditch AEW to move to WWE in 2024. He lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End, and has been written off the company’s roster since.

Expand Tweet

Reports also state that the Stamford-based wrestling promotion was in talks to bring back Sasha Banks. However, talks between the two sides may have fallen apart in recent weeks.

Do you want to see some big names return to the company soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.