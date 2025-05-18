Rey Fenix calls out major WWE Superstar following in-ring showdown

Rey Fenix has impressed the WWE Universe since arriving less than two months ago. His brother, Penta, has also taken the fans by storm since his January debut, but officials have been quiet on a reunion of The Lucha Brothers. While they wait, the masked superstars are pursuing singles success, and now Fenix has revealed a new target.

Zero-Fear debuted in WWE just 45 days ago, and has already worked the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and made his first WrestleMania match card. Fenix tried to qualify for his first Money in the Bank Ladder Match on last Friday's live episode of SmackDown, but Solo Sikoa got the win over him and Jimmy Uso.

Rey took to X/Twitter today with a positive reaction to Friday's loss, and a few photographs from the match. The three-time AEW champion then called Big Jim out for a one-on-one encounter, and wrapped the message with a hashtag to represent the key to his WWE success.

"Todo va bien! Everything takes time, and my time is coming. Another incredible friday of #smackdown Just i think now i have to face Jimmy Uso @jonathanfatu in ONE a ONE match! @wwe #AN1M0," Rey Fenix wrote.

Fenix beat Nathan Frazer and Berto in his first two matches, then came up short in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. The 34-year-old and The LWO defeated American Made that same night on SmackDown, hours before Rey lost his WrestleMania debut to El Grande Americano.

Fenix then bounced back against Santos Escobar, then joined Andrade in beating Los Garza. Friday marked his eighth match, and third loss.

WWE MITB qualifiers to continue on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown began its Money in the Bank qualifiers last Friday. Solo Sikoa beat Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso to qualify, while Alexa Bliss earned her spot by beating Michin and Chelsea Green.

Next week's SmackDown will feature Charlotte Flair, Giulia, and Zelina Vega in the women's Triple Threat qualifier. It was also announced that LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Aleister Black would clash to determine the next blue brand spot in the men's MITB Ladder Match.

Monday's RAW will feature the first round of qualifiers on the red brand, but participants have not been confirmed as of this writing. The 16th annual Money in the Bank PLE is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, at the Intuit Dome near Los Angeles.

