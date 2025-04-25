Interesting reasons on why The Lucha Brothers have not reunited in WWE yet - Reports

The WWE Universe has welcomed Penta and Rey Fenix with open arms. After months of uncertainty, both of The Lucha Brothers are now with the biggest wrestling company in the world, but on different brands. Coming out of WrestleMania 41, sources have revealed an update on future plans for the two brothers.

Zero-Fear and The Man of a Thousand Lives made their debuts on The Grandest Stage of Them All this past weekend. While Penta and Fenix came up short in their respective matches, it's notable that both of the WWE newcomers were given a WrestleMania match so soon. While there's strong buzz over singles runs for Penta and Fenix on RAW and SmackDown, calls for a tag team reunion continue.

The Lucha Brothers are not done, and it's widely believed that the tag team will surely come together in World Wrestling Entertainment at some point. Fightful Select adds that one reason why the reunion didn't happen to coincide with Rey's debut is related to the confidence officials have in both Penta and Fenix.

A source close to WWE's creative writing team relayed a feeling of confidence in the high-flying brothers from Mexico City. It was noted how Penta and Fenix are seen as capable of holding their own in singles competition. There's also confidence in how the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are able to generate their own buzz.

Officials seemingly have a plan in the works to build to Penta and Rey re-connecting inside the WWE ring. The idea is that the momentum will eventually lead to the RAW or SmackDown debut of The Lucha Brothers as a tag team, where they will be well-equipped to create a big moment to pull the reunion off.

Rey Fenix reveals key to WWE success

Rey Fenix has taken the WWE Universe by storm, as his brother Penta did in January.

Fenix took to Instagram after WrestleMania 41 and encouraged fans to rely on their ANIMO, or courage, which he constantly pushes.

"You dream it, you work it, and you put ANIMO into it. There’s no more! 👑 Lo sueñas, trabajas y le pones ANIMO. No hay más! #AN1M0," Fenix wrote.

Fenix was defeated by El Grande Americano on WrestleMania Saturday. Penta competed in a Fatal Four Way on Night Two, with Finn Balor, new Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and ex-champion Bron Breakker.

