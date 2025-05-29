Rey Fenix makes bold prediction after shocking WWE appearance

Rey Fenix made a shocking appearance on WWE NXT this week, ahead of Worlds Collide, scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It was officially announced that Ethan Page will defend his NXT North American Championship at the event in a Fatal Four-Way match that will also include Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix.

Similar to his brother Penta, Rey Fenix debuted directly on WWE’s main roster, showing up on SmackDown on April 4, 2025. He has since competed in multiple great matches, though he recently lost a Money in the Bank qualifier bout against Solo Sikoa, which also featured Jimmy Uso.

Ahead of his NXT debut, Rey Fenix took to Instagram to share a bold prediction. Posting pictures from his NXT appearance this week, he promised to deliver his best at Worlds Collide, vowing that the next time the NXT audience sees him, he will be the NXT North American Champion.

“Gracias @wwenxt Last night was INCREDIBLE. Next June 7th, I will put my best in that ring, that the next time I see you will be like your NEW NXT North American Champion. #AN1M0 #Animo #NeverDie,” Fenix wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ethan Page captured the NXT North American Championship from Ricky Saints on the same episode of NXT, making Worlds Collide his first title defense as champion. It will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious on the night.

Rey Fenix shared a beautiful message for Jimmy Uso after loss on SmackDown

Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier match on SmackDown, alongside Solo Sikoa, who won after interferences from JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu.

The following week, Fenix teamed with Jey Uso to face JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu. Despite losing the tag team contest, Fenix took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself and Jey Uso from the match with a heartfelt caption.

“Uno, Dos, Yeet! Amazing Friday #SmackDown in Savannah GA. Gracias for the support! #AN1M0,” he wrote.

Fenix and Jimmy Uso have both been unsuccessful on the blue brand lately. This might explain why WWE is considering a change of scenery for Fenix by moving him, even if briefly, to NXT’s North American Championship picture.

A solid run in NXT could help solidify his status as WWE’s next top luchador star.

