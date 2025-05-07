Rey Fenix reacts to Penta getting another shot at Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rey Fenix has reacted to Penta getting himself another shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio will put his title on the line against Cero Miedo at Backlash 2025.
Mysterio became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Finn Balor and Penta. The following night on Monday Night RAW, Mysterio successfully defended the title against the masked luchador after interference from the returning JD McDonagh.
On Instagram, Fenix reacted to his brother earning another shot at the Intercontinental Championship.
Check out a screengrab of Fenix's Instagram comment:
Penta named Rey Fenix as his dream opponent for a Mask vs. Mask match
Penta recently said that he would love to put his mask on the line against Rey Fenix in the future. The Lucha Brothers debuted in WWE in 2025 but are currently on separate brands.
Speaking on WWE—Die Woche, Cero Miedo stated that a match against his brother could happen in the next 10-15 years. He said:
"This is a good question. In the present, no. I don't know, 10 years or more. Definitely, I like it [when it's], maybe Mask vs. Mask, Mask vs. Hair, or Mask vs. Something, you know? [It has to be] something special. You know what my dream match, Mask vs. Mask, is? You guess. [The host named Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, but he said no. When the host named his brother, Rey Fenix, he nodded.] This is my dream match. Penta vs. Fenix, Mask vs. Mask. I don't know when [it will happen]. Maybe [sic] only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 years or 15 years, it is possible."
The Lucha Brothers were part of the WrestleMania 41 card, with Penta challenging for the Intercontinental Championship and Fenix facing El Grande Americano in a losing effort.