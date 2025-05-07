Rey Fenix reacts to Penta getting another shot at Dominik Mysterio's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rey Fenix has reacted to Penta getting himself another shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio will put his title on the line against Cero Miedo at Backlash 2025.

Ad

Mysterio became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way Match also involving Finn Balor and Penta. The following night on Monday Night RAW, Mysterio successfully defended the title against the masked luchador after interference from the returning JD McDonagh.

On Instagram, Fenix reacted to his brother earning another shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out a screengrab of Fenix's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Penta named Rey Fenix as his dream opponent for a Mask vs. Mask match

Penta recently said that he would love to put his mask on the line against Rey Fenix in the future. The Lucha Brothers debuted in WWE in 2025 but are currently on separate brands.

Speaking on WWE—Die Woche, Cero Miedo stated that a match against his brother could happen in the next 10-15 years. He said:

Ad

"This is a good question. In the present, no. I don't know, 10 years or more. Definitely, I like it [when it's], maybe Mask vs. Mask, Mask vs. Hair, or Mask vs. Something, you know? [It has to be] something special. You know what my dream match, Mask vs. Mask, is? You guess. [The host named Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, but he said no. When the host named his brother, Rey Fenix, he nodded.] This is my dream match. Penta vs. Fenix, Mask vs. Mask. I don't know when [it will happen]. Maybe [sic] only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 years or 15 years, it is possible."

Ad

The Lucha Brothers were part of the WrestleMania 41 card, with Penta challenging for the Intercontinental Championship and Fenix facing El Grande Americano in a losing effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More