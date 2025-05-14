Rey Fenix teases potential WWE alliance with family member following RAW

Popular luchador Rey Fenix followed in his brother's footsteps and inked a deal with WWE earlier this year. He recently posted a social media update teasing a potential alliance with the latter.
The former AEW International Champion debuted on the April 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, nearly three months after his real-life brother Penta's blockbuster debut on Monday Night RAW. It was surprising to see WWE put the two on separate brands, given that they were part of several great matches as a tag team during their time in AEW.
With Penta having to deal with The Judgment Day, American Made, and El Grande Americano all alone, many fans expect the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to reunite on Monday Night RAW. Amid all the speculation, Fenix dropped a massive tease by sharing a fan's post stating he hoped for the Lucha Brothers to be united soon.
Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:
Wrestling veteran shares his opinion on Rey Fenix's WWE booking
Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently shared his take on Rey Fenix's run in WWE so far.
The legendary wrestling journalist opined that AEW used the luchador better than the Stamford-based has. Apter pointed out that Rey succeeded as a singles star and defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW International Championship.
The veteran added that although Fenix's matches in WWE have been competitive, he has failed to stand out from his opponents.
"I think AEW used Rey Fenix better than WWE is doing at this point. He was a singles competitor, won the AEW International Championship from [Jon] Moxley. And it seems right now he is in these endless feuds with [Angel] Garza and Legado Del Fantasma. His matches in WWE are very competitive, but he is not out there shining much against his opponents. Everybody seems to be pretty equal in his matches," said Bill Apter.
Penta and Fenix made their WrestleMania debut last month. Unfortunately, the two both lost their respective matches. It will be interesting to see if their common enmity with El Grande Americano leads to the reunion of the Lucha Brothers.