Rey Mysterio has a bizarre reason for botching the 619 botch on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins finally came to an end on the latest episode of SmackDown as both men faced each other in a No Holds Barred match. The WWE Legend picked up the win in the final chapter of the rivalry, and the match was pretty entertaining from bell to bell.

One of the most notable aspects of the match was Rey Mysterio botching the 619. The veteran accidentally spilled out of the ring just when he was about to connect with the move. The commentators covered for the botch by stating that Seth Rollins pulled the rope down at the last minute.

Rey Mysterio had a different theory in a backstage interview after SmackDown.

Today is the 15th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's death, and Rey Mysterio paid homage to the WWE Hall of Famer by finishing the match with the Frog Splash.

Rey Mysterio claimed that it might have been Eddie Guerrero's soul who probably pulled the rope on him when he did the 619. Rey Mysterio said Eddie Guerrero had to get involved after Seth Rollins tried to use the Three Amigos during the match.

As bizarre as it sounds, Rey Mysterio's reasoning actually makes a lot of sense in kayfabe. Here's what he had to say:

"We celebrate his loss today. I remember flying into the city of Minneapolis and hearing about his death. It just broke my heart. But somehow, somewhere, his presence has always been felt. And tonight, I don't know if it was Eddie who pulled the rope on me when I did the 619, but I went flying out, and that's probably because Seth hit me with the Three Amigos, well, I should probably say two because the last one, I didn't let him hit it. But I did a little tribute to him, and I did the little shimmy and the Frog Splash at the end, and I think that definitely sealed this final chapter."

Rey Mysterio and Murphy share a moment after SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was also asked about his rivalry with Seth Rollins, and while he was sharing his thoughts, Murphy walked into the frame. Here's the exchange that happened during the exclusive interview after SmackDown:

Rey: I have so many mixed emotions that I don't even know where to start. I mean, I could start with this (rips off his eye patch). You know, my eye being taken out. The Eye for an Eye Match at Extreme Rules, that's where it all began. Seth just talking s*** about my family. I have been through so much over the past eight months, and it's even hard to put everything together, but the most important thing is, we maintained solid, and that's how we've always been. That's how my wife raised our kids, and we've been like that for the past 23 years—Dominik's age. Oh, we got a visitor.

Murphy: Some would say, maybe a new member of the family, right?

Rey: I should say that.

Murphy: I know that we've had our history, and Dominik, I know, we've had our history, but hopefully, bygones can be bygones.

Murphy got the approval of The Mysterio family on SmackDown, and his relationship with Aalyah is expected to be an active feature on WWE programming in the weeks to follow.

Murphy is scheduled to face Seth Rollins on next week's episode of SmackDown, and we're glad that the Messiah's angle with The Mysterios finally wrapped up this week.