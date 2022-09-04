Rey Mysterio breaks silence with five-word message after getting betrayed by his son Dominik

Rey Mysterio took to Instagram to break his silence after getting betrayed by his son Dominik Mysterio. He was left in complete denial over his son's actions.

At Clash at the Castle, Mysterio teamed up with Edge, as the two WWE legends secured a huge victory over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio played a crucial role in the end.

Post-match, Dominik attacked Edge and then his father Rey. He then left the ring to a chrous of boos, while the Judgment Day member laughed at the other end. Taking to Instagram, the Master of the 619 broke his silence with a message to his son, as he wrote:

IN COMPLETE DENIAL!! WTF Son

For months, Rhea Ripley has had her sights set on Dominik Mysterio and has assaulted the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion almost regularly.

It now remains to be seen if Dominik will join forces with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Ripley to become the newest member of The Judgment Day.

Edge recently spoke about reuniting with Rey Mysterio for the first time in years

Edge and Rey Mysterio previously worked as a tag team in the early 2000s. The two men even held the WWE Tag Team Championships at one point.

In the lead-up to WWE Clash at the Castle, The Rated-R Superstar spoke about the special bond he shared with Mysterio. Speaking on a previous edition of RAW Talk, he said:

"This Saturday for the first time since Survivor Series 2002, me and Rey Rey, we’re gonna be a tag team again. For the first time in 20 years and there is something that happens when he and I are on the same side, there is something that happens when we tag, there is something that happens when we team together. It’s a special chemistry that you can’t manufacture, you can’t buy, it is real and it is there, because we love each other and we are friends."

The WWE Hall of Famer is now expected to shift his focus on Dominik Mysterio. His rivalry with The Judgment Day seems far from over at this point.

Will Dominik Mysterio join the Judgment Day? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

