Rey Mysterio featured in special non-WWE show

Rey Mysterio's animated project is finally set to air on TV. A new trailer for the non-WWE series has also been revealed.

"Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad" was first announced in late 2021 as a 10-episode action-comedy animated series that would be airing on Cartoon Network Latin America sometime the following year. The WWE Hall of Famer is the Executive Producer of the series animated by ¡Viva Calavera!, a studio in Mexico.

It never premiered in 2022 as expected, but it's been announced that the show will finally air on Cartoon Network Latin America and HBO Max LA. The networks announced that the series will air "very soon," but no specific date was given in the trailer seen below.

"A legend like you've never seen before! [fist emoji] [collision emoji] Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness comes VERY SOON to #CartoonNetwork and @hbomaxla," wrote Cartoon Network LA on X. [via Google Translate]

Expand Tweet

The new animated series tells the story of Oscar, a young wrestling fan who teams up with his idol Mysterio to face supernatural beings and fight the forces of evil, wrestling villains and characters from Mexican traditions, plus the world of fantasy.

These extraordinary opponents are controlled by an evil wrestler, Uroboros, who uses dark forces he doesn't fully understand.

Rey Mysterio in "Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness" from Cartoon Network

The show's promotional material adds," Rey and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from Uroboros' evil plans."

Creators are confident in Rey Mysterio's new non-WWE show

Jaime Jiménez Rión, VP of Content & Original Production at WarnerMedia Kids & Family Latin America, noted in the press release that the network was "very excited" to share the series made entirely in Mexico.

He said they are confident that the WWE Hall of Famer and Cartoon Network fans will enjoy planned surprises and that the show will meet their expectations.

The arena and ring from "Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness" on Cartoon Network

The Calavera Brothers, who are founders of the ¡Viva Calavera! studio declared that it is a dream come true to have an action-comedy series on the Cartoon Network. They have admired Mysterio since they were kids and believe fans will love the new show as it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the front.

The series was described as "the result of the work and passion of so many people" involved.

Mysterio is currently out of action with an injury, which occurred earlier this month at Crown Jewel as he dropped the WWE United States Championship to Logan Paul.

Which pro wrestling star is deserving of a major motion picture about their life and career? Where does Rey rank on your list of all-time greats? Sound off in the comments below!