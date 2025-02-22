Rey Mysterio doesn't miss a beat at 50, WWE legend says 

Rey Mysterio got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 but continues to wrestle on the main roster. Someone he once shared the ring with is astounded by the luchador legend's continued slickness in the ring.

On a recent episode of RAW, Mysterio lost a high-stakes Elimination Chamber qualifier match to Logan Paul. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was certain The Biggest Little Man of the professional wrestling industry was not going over Paul at this stage of his career but had strong praise directed at the veteran.

On Kliq This, Kevin Nash recounted when Rey Mysterio beat him on WCW Nitro in the '90s. He remembers the masked man as an athlete with impeccable timing. The veteran noted Rey still does not miss a beat even at the age of 50:

"Rey [Mysterio] is going to work a spot match. It's just that Rey's transitional work is so tight, and always has been. There's no holes in what Rey does at 50. He beat me in Sacramento and the f**king roof came off the place," Nash said. [From 2:10 onwards]

Although the former World Heavyweight Champion had claimed he would retire at 50, he still performs at the highest level. However, it would appear that he has started to think about the inevitable.

Rey Mysterio touches upon one thing he would have done differently in his WWE career

Rey Mysterio opened up about the one disappointment in his WWE career. He wished he had approached it differently.

In 2011, Mysterio won the WWE Championship but lost the belt in an hour to John Cena on the same episode of RAW. He noted his promo skills were not up to the mark, and those who carried the belt had to have that aspect covered because they were representing the company. He called it a major disappointment, but at the end of the day, he wouldn't consider it a regret:

"I think when you carry the company, you have to be good on the mic. That's something I never really strived to work on, which I don't regret because there are no regrets in my life," Rey Mysterio said. "But I wish I would have just worked a little harder to make that happen, and pay more attention to my character, and not just focus on performing for the fans."

His son Dominik Mysterio says he should retire and go home, while he has warned The Judgment Day star to never cross paths with him again.

