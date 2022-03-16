Rey Mysterio pays tribute to the late WWE legend Scott Hall

Scott Hall's untimely death was a gut-wrenching moment for the wrestling industry. Tributes have been pouring in for the WWE Hall of Famer from every corner of the pro wrestling fraternity.

As reported earlier, the legendary wrestler passed away at the age of 63 after undergoing severe health complications. Hall's life support was reportedly removed on Monday, following which tributes began to pour in for the late wrestler.

Rey Mysterio didn't hide his pain as he sent a heartfelt message to "The Bad Guy". Taking to social media, he wrote:

"Hey Yooo !!! Thank you for so many great memories and for putting the Bad Guys on the map!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the Hall family. Love Ya & gonna miss U Scott. RIP"

Rey Mysterio revealed it was WWE Legend Scott Hall’s idea to unmask him in WCW

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rey Mysterio discussed his WCW run and getting unmasked. The Mexican attributed his unmasking to the great Razor Ramon, and he stated that a comment made by the latter was responsible for the idea:

"From my understanding, there was a rumor that was spread out by one person and one person only - Scott Hall," said Mysterio. "Scott was like 'Rey what are you doing with that mask, you're a pretty mother*****r man'. I was like 'come on man, don't start rumors' and that led into another thing and you know, eventually they felt that it was time for me to wrestle without the mask. Now, we didn't market the mask like it should have been marketed in WCW which later on, Vince capitalized on that because WWE has always been good at expanding the merchandise sales. Again, I believe it was one comment made by Scott which then a couple of years later ended up with me taking off the mask."

Mysterio eventually put the mask back on when he debuted in WWE in 2002, and it has remained a vital part of his character ever since.

Regardless of being a face or heel, Hall's WWE career was nothing short of iconic. Known as "The Bad Guy," he was a founding member of the legendary group that was later named the New World Order.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to Scott Hall's family and friends.

Edited by Prem Deshpande