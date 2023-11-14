Rey Mysterio pens heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero was one of the closest friends of Rey Mysterio. Today, on the eighteenth anniversary of the Latino Heat's passing, The Master of the 619 penned a heartfelt tribute to his former tag team partner.

The Latino Heat is arguably the most beloved wrestler in the world of professional wrestling. Many wrestlers across promotions can be seen paying tribute to the late wrestler during their matches to this day. Guerrero was only 38 when he passed away, leaving the entire wrestling fraternity shell-shocked. On his 18th death anniversary, tributes from wrestlers and fans from all over the globe are pouring in.

Eddie Guerrero's former tag team partner and close friend, Rey Mysterio, took to his Instagram account to post a heartfelt tribute to the late wrestler. He shared a video featuring the most memorable moments of Guerrero's career, including him and Mysterio winning the Tag Team Championship.

Along with the video, the former World Heavyweight Champion penned down an emotional message for Latino Heat. The luchador shared how he had imagined seeing Guerrero standing by Dominik's side in the current scenario.

"18 yrs ago today after your passing & will forever continue to love you, miss you and honor your memory. I have imagined so many times over & over how incredible it would be seeing you by Dominik’s side in present moment, but completely satisfied that he was by your side in 2005 before you left us, is a true blessing!! Love & Miss you WeeWeeto ✝️ 🫶🏼❤️#VivaLaRaza🇲🇽 #RIP," Rey Mysterio wrote.

You can check out Rey Mysterio's Instagram post below:

Dominik Mysterio opened up on the feud between his father and Eddie Guerrero

Despite being great friends outside the ring, the feud between Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero is considered one of the greatest in the history of the Stamford-based company. The two ended up fighting for the custody of Dominik Mysterio in a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005.

In an interview with Chente Ydrach, Dominik Mysterio opened up about his father's feud with the late WWE legend. While recalling those days, Dom Dom stayed in character and concluded by taking shots at his father.

"Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler," Dominik Mysterio said.

At the upcoming premium live event Survivor Series, Dirty Dom is set to compete in a WarGames match alongside his Judgment Day teammates and JD McDonagh to take on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

