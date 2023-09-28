WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently praised his son Dominik Mysterio and believes his family's legacy is getting passed on.

With many second and third-generation wrestlers, family heritage has always been integral to the Lucha Libre. The in-ring skills are passed down to the next generations. Rey Mysterio, a legend in the world of professional wrestling, was trained by his uncle, Rey Misterio.

Now, his son Dominik Mysterio is adding to the family's legacy. Dom recently won his first singles title, defeating Wes Lee to become the NXT North American Champion. He also became the first-ever superstar to main event RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the same week.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio was asked about the importance of family connections in Lucha Libre. While answering, the Hall of Famer mentioned Dominik Mysterio's name in the conversation and said that his son is making his way up the ranks. The Luchador couldn't help but smirk while complimenting his son.

"It's the history, it's the bloodline that keeps growing and keeps moving through the ropes and through the ring. You know, unfortunate to say, but you can see it now in my son, who is climbing that ladder and making his way through. You know Dom is third generation. But overall it's always been very special, especially in Lucha Libre," he said. [From 12:00 to 12:30]

Dominik Mysterio to defend his North American Title at WWE NXT No Mercy

Dominik Mysterio has cemented his place in NXT as the NXT North American Champion. 'Dirty' Dom has defended the title by hook or crook. The Judgment Day member successfully defended his championship against Dragon Lee this past Monday on RAW.

The Ex-Con Dom is now set to defend his title at NXT No Mercy this Saturday against Trick Williams. Dom was initially supposed to fight Mustafa Ali on the night.

But following Ali's release, the company held a number one contender's match on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams emerged victorious and is now set to face Dominik this Saturday with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee.

