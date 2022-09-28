Rey Mysterio reminisces on his early days as a professional wrestler

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently reminisced about the very early days of his decades-long professional wrestling career.

Mysterio is arguably one of the most recognizable wrestlers of all time and is an icon of Lucha Libre worldwide. Before making his name in ECW and WCW, he wrestled in Mexico, trained by his uncle Rey Misterio Sr. The former WWE Champion wrestled in several Mexican promotions as "Colibri," meaning Hummingbird in Spanish.

After taking his uncle's name, Rey Jr. wrestled for the Lucha Libre promotion AAA, where he first wrestled his long-time rival Juventud Guerrera. In 1995, he would come to the US and the rest is history.

Sportswear company Roots of Fight recently released a classic t-shirt collection in partnership with Rey Mysterio. Several clothes on the line are Colibri-themed. The 47-year-old would announce the collection in a tweet where he talked about his early days in wrestling:

"Before Rey Mysterio, I wrestled under the name Colibri. I was only 14 years old and had no idea where this amazing journey was going to take me." he wrote

Mysterio has spent most of the last 20 years in WWE, apart from three years between 2013 and 2018 when he was released. During that time, the diminutive wrestler went back to the promotion where his career started, AAA in Mexico.

Rey Mysterio sparked his old rivalry with Seth Rollins on last night's WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio took on Seth Rollins on last night's episode of RAW in what was an extension of their old rivalry from 2020.

Rey and Seth had an extended feud last year which also included Dominik and Buddy Murphy (AEW's Buddy Matthews). The culmination of the program came at Extreme Rules, where The Monday Night Messiah won in a gruesome "Eye for an Eye" match by extracting Mysterio's eye out of its socket (in storyline).

The veteran is now feuding with his son Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. During the match on last night's RAW, the younger Mysterio caused a distraction, costing his father the match. Rollins is looking forward to his Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at this year's Extreme Rules.

WWE is building up to an eventual clash between Rey Mysterio and his son, despite no such match being made official as of now. Now in the twilight of his over 3 decades long career, he might become one of the few wrestlers who gets to wrestle their children on national TV.

