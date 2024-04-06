Rey Mysterio reveals how he punished Dominik Mysterio as a child (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio recently recalled how he once gave Dominik Mysterio a severe punishment after he misbehaved at school.

On Saturday, the Mysterio family members will renew their long-running on-screen rivalry in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Rey is set to team up with new LWO member Andrade, while Dominik will join forces with Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Rey Mysterio said he cut Dominik's hair as a child due to his bad behavior:

"Dominik's been causing trouble since he was a kid. In sixth grade, I remember he had long hair and something happened at school that his punishment was I had to cut off his long hair, and he was crying. So, he's always been a bit of a troublemaker. Now he likes to cause trouble in the ring. That's a world that I'm very well known in." [1:37 – 2:01]

Watch the video above to hear Rey Mysterio's thoughts on Dominik Mysterio being booed at his own wedding.

Rey Mysterio reveals his plan for Dominik Mysterio

The WrestleMania XL tag team match was initially supposed to see Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar. However, Andrade replaced Dragon Lee after the former NXT North American Champion was attacked backstage on SmackDown.

As he prepares to face his son at WrestleMania for the second successive year, Rey Mysterio sent a warning to his two opponents:

"He wanted to be part of the Santos Escobar story against Rey, and now I'm gonna have to teach both of them a lesson, and it's gonna happen. I thought Dominik had learned his lesson last year after we faced each other in a one-on-one match, but it seems like he didn't get enough. So, do I have to pull out the belt once again and spank both of them? I'll do whatever I need to do to put them in their place." [2:04 – 2:29]

In the same interview, Rey Mysterio gave his thoughts on possibly facing Dominik one-on-one in a retirement match.

Would you like to see this feud continue after WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into pro wrestling. You can check out her full comments in the exclusive video below.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Which team do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Andrade and Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar 5 votes View Discussion