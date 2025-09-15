Rey Mysterio reveals unfortunate news after injury

Rey Mysterio has now revealed unfortunate news for fans. The star was recently interviewed.

Mysterio has not wrestled in a WWE ring for a long time. The last time he was competing in a match was back in April. There, he competed as part of a tag team bout ahead of WrestleMania on SmackDown, teaming with Dragon Lee. They defeated American Made, but in the process, he suffered a torn groin and was replaced in his WrestleMania 41 match by Rey Fenix. He then went through surgery. At the time, the expectation was that he would be returning to action at the end of 2025.

With the end of the year now coming, it appears that the star is getting ready to return to the ring. He revealed in an interview with the Club 520 podcast that he was recently at the Performance Center in Orlando. As to what he was doing there, he said that he had to re-enter the ring so that he could get cleared from his injury and wrestle again in WWE.

This means that Rey Mysterio is still not cleared, and his return could take even longer. What happened with his clearance at the Performance Center remains unconfirmed. Since fans assumed he was already cleared and could return soon after his recent Worlds Collide appearance, this is unfortunate news.

"I just went out to the Performance Center in Orlando, and I had to go back in the ring trying to get cleared from an injury."

Rey Mysterio did not tell WWE fans when he will return

Rey Mysterio talked about his daughter but didn't give fans any update on his condition or when he'll return to the ring. While he is making appearances at AAA and even got physical at Worlds Collide, it was not an actual wrestling match.

For now, fans have to wait and see what happens with Mysterio. Due to the star's absence, it may be some time before he decides to wrestle again, and when he does, there's no telling who he will face.

He has spoken about retiring soon, but he has not specified a date, so it may be a long time before he actually calls it quits.

