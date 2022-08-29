"I truly feel this has rejuvenated me" - Rey Mysterio discloses how he has been able to have a long WWE career

Multi-time world champion Rey Mysterio recently disclosed how he has had such a long career as a WWE Superstar.

Mysterio is a Grand Slam Champion and recently celebrated 20 years with the company. He is a legend of the industry who has made his name with his high-flying wrestling style. The former WWE Champion is currently in a tag team with his son Dominik.

The luchador recently spoke with TV Insider to promote the upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode about him. Mysterio credited stem stell therapy for extending his career and claimed that has made a remarkable difference for him.

"I followed into it [Stem Cell Therapy] and got a bigger treatment back in 2019 in Colombia. That is when I saw an incredible difference. I feel like it truly gave me longevity. I wasn’t waking up with aches. I was waking up pain-free from my knee. I truly feel this has rejuvenated me and added years to my career. During the last treatment I did in April of this year, I felt an incredible difference. This and everything I do to maintain my health has helped me perform the way I’ve been able to perform."

The Judgment Day ruined Rey's 20th-anniversary celebration in WWE

Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE celebrated Rey Mysterio's 20-anniversary years in the company during an episode of RAW.

The 47-year-old spoke about the struggles he faced during his career and how he overcame his size to reach the top of the industry. He thanked numerous superstars and expressed gratitude towards the late Eddie Guerrero for helping him throughout his career.

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) arrived through the crowd for a match against Rey and his son, Dominik Mysterio. Despite Rey and Dominik picking up the victory, The Judgment Day would get the last laugh.

Rhea Ripley returned from an injury and attacked The Mysterios backstage. The trio have been at the heels of Rey and Dominik, with Ripley attacking the latter on several occasions. During a recent match on RAW, Ripley used a beat-up Dominik to cause a distraction and hand Finn Balor the victory.

The Judgment Day now have their hands full with Edge. The Rated R Superstar defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last Monday's RAW.

The Hall of Famer returned at SummerSlam to help Rey and Dominik win their No-Disqualification match against The Judgment Day. Since then, Edge has vowed to end the faction he created after they ousted him.

