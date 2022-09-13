"What did you expect?" - Rey Mysterio's 53-year-old former rival sends him a message about Dominik after WWE RAW

53-year-old wrestling veteran and former rival of Rey Mysterio, Lance Storm, recently commented on Dominik turning heel on his father and Edge.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Edge teamed up with Rey Mysterio to face Judgment Day. With Dominik's help, the duo defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but a twist was waiting for them. After the match, as they were celebrating, the younger Mysterio suddenly hit Edge with a low blow and hit Rey with a lariat. Since then, the young star has aligned himself with Rhea Ripley and the rest of Judgment Day.

In a recent tweet, Rey Mysterio's long-time rival, Lance Storm, sent a message. He posted pictures of himself, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik. He also posted another picture of himself putting Rey in a Half Boston Crab.

"You asked me to teach him Rey. What did you expect? @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @EdgeRatedR," Storm wrote.

Vince Russo recently questioned Rhea Ripley's hold over Dominik

On last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that WWE needed to clarify the nature of the relationship between Ripley and Rey Mysterio's son.

"And also, are they PG-14 yet? Did they change that rating yet? Because I don't know, they are not making it clear. What's Rhea Ripley's control over Dominik? If it's sexual, then make it sexual! I mean, if that's what it is, if it's like a Dominatrix-type thing, then make it that! Because as I'm watching this, I don't understand how she has lured him. They have not explained that to us," Russo said.

Ripley and Mysterio have appeared together multiple times, and it's clear that she has some control over the young superstar.

She was the one featured in his promo this week while also appearing with him last week to start the show when he needed to face Edge.

