Rey Mysterio's mask designer who was present at Hall of Fame event once framed current WWE star and got them arrested with serious charges

WWE During the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Rey Mysterio's mask maker and famed wrestling gear manufacturer, Masahiro Hayashi, presented him with a special mask. Unfortunately, Hayashi has a past where he framed current WWE Superstar IYO SKY and her boyfriend at the time, planting contraband items on them.

While fans may not be aware, Hayashi has been a big presence in the world of wrestling and is a regular manufacturer of Mysterio's gear.

When Dominik Mysterio debuted, the young star was also using gear made for him by Hayashi.

Hayashi was seen in a WrestleMania vlog posted on WWE's main channel, showcasing him presenting Rey Mysterio with a special mask on the occasion of his Hall of Fame induction.

However, his involvement in the frame job has painted the moment in a darker light.

On May 23, 2012, IYO SKY and her then-boyfriend Kazushige Nosawa were arrested at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba, after they returned from Mexico. They were suspected of having smuggled in 75 grams of marijuana. The two claimed that fans had given them two paintings, but the contraband was found hidden inside the paintings.

They were arrested on drug charges which are treated very seriously in Japan. Both denied the accusations, but it was announced that the charges would not be pressed against them, with the case being dropped.

SKY was released from a detention center on June 12, 2012. She would later publicly apologize to fans, employers, and co-workers, denying the charges. She promised to gain their trust again.

cherry-coloured funk @howtodresvvell one of the weirdest wrestling scandals of all time involved io shirai, nosawa, and these paintings one of the weirdest wrestling scandals of all time involved io shirai, nosawa, and these paintings https://t.co/DC6tdhJxpO

Soon after, on July 9, 2012, Mexico-based Japanese wrestler Takuya Sugi held a press conference. There, he admitted to hiding 75 grams of marijuana in the paintings to get the two wrestlers involved in legal trouble.

He claimed that the action was commissioned by Masahiro Hayashi, a AAA representative and mask manufacturer. He promised him an extension on his contract with the company in exchange. Hayashi, apparently, had a grudge against Nosawa. Sugi also apologized for his actions.

Who is Rey Mysterio's mask manufacturer Masahiro Hayashi?

Rey Mysterio had many of his famous gear made by Masahiro Hayashi. The Hall of Famer met him after traveling to Japan in December 1995 to compete in the WAR Super J Cup tournament. He became his costume maker from April 1996.

Hayashi was also responsible for Rey Mysterio's iconic costume at WrestleMania 22, where the legend won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Handlebar-Orion X.ᴺᵉʳᵈʸ ᵖʳᵒᵍʳᵉˢˢᶦᵛᵉ ᵠᵘᵃᵈʳᵒᵒⁿ ʲᵉʷ @HandlebarOXD I think @DarkSideOfRing should do an episode on this scandal. When Masahiro Hayashi paid Sugi to plant drugs on Io Shirai and Nosawa to screw them out of AAA because Hayashi had a grudge with Nosawa I think @DarkSideOfRing should do an episode on this scandal. When Masahiro Hayashi paid Sugi to plant drugs on Io Shirai and Nosawa to screw them out of AAA because Hayashi had a grudge with Nosawa https://t.co/jJwQxVRcd4

While Hayashi's past is regrettable, Mysterio may not be aware of his connection to current WWE Superstar IYO SKY being framed.

