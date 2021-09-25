Rey Mysterio says he does NOT want to face Dominik in WWE

In a recent interview with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio talked about how he'd much rather "pass the torch" to Dominik, rather than Dominik violently taking it:

“I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son. For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘Here. It’s your time. I’m stepping away. Continue with this. Write it,'" said Rey Mysterio. (h/t Cageside Seats)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been a key part of WWE programming for the better part of the last year and a half. With both men having intense rivalry with Seth Rollins in 2020, and battling the USOs of the Bloodline in tag team action; including a run at tag-team champions on the blue brand.

However, since Dominik began reappearing on WWE programming a few years ago, fans all over have speculated on the "eventual" heel turn that son Dominik could make.

With the classic "Father vs Son" story arc taking place, leading to Dominik eventually going over his legendary father. In the process, he should also take the mantle as the new head of the Mysterio family dynasty.

While this sounds truly epic and has great potential storytelling, Rey Mysterio does NOT seem to keen on the idea. It seems that the Master of the 619 does NOT want this storyline to happen. Many WWE fans have been clamoring for this family feud to start at some point, it doesn't seem like the Mysterios have any interest in it happening.

Given Rey Mysterio's status within WWE, it could be speculated that his pull might stop WWE from doing a full-on heel turn with Dominik. Even though recent episodes of Smackdown seem to be pointing in that direction.

Alberto Del Rio wants a match with WWE's Dominik Mysterio

In a recent interview on an episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio discussed many subjects, including a potential match with Dominik in the future.

The former world heavyweight champion reminisced about his previous matches with Rey Mysterio, and how Dominik has a ton of potential to be great:

"I think [a match against Dominik] would be an amazing experience because I wrestled his dad, and I know Dominik is a great performer," Del Rio went on "It's in his blood, he just needs more time, but he will get there. That's for sure."

