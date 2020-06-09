Rey Mysterio says he may have permanently damaged his cornea on RAW, update on his WWE status

Rey Mysterio opened up about his status and future on RAW.

Seth Rollins also sent out an invitation to Rey Mysterio and Dominick.

Rey Mysterio appeared on this week's RAW via satellite and provided an update regarding his injury status before sending a message to Seth Rollins.

Mysterio revealed that he spoke to his doctor in the morning and he is still not cleared to return to in-ring action. The WWE Legend stated that while his eye his healing, he could potentially have suffered permanent damage to his cornea. Of course, it's all part of the storyline injury that WWE is playing up until Rey Mysterio makes his much-anticipated return.

Seth Rollins was in the commentary booth while Mysterio addressed the WWE Universe. The Master of the 619 sent out a threat to Rollins, saying that he would hit the Monday Night Messiah with a 619 as soon as the bell rings when they do eventually face each other.

"You're gonna pay. You're gonna pay for what you did to me and what you put my family through." - @reymysterio to @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zZnJOCEdcv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 9, 2020

Rey Mysterio pretty much confirmed that he wouldn't be retiring and would be returning to the ring, however, when that happens is anyone's guess.

Seth Rollins responded by inviting Rey Mysterio and Dominick to appear on next week's RAW. Rey Mysterio interrupted Rollins' promo and called the Monday Night Messiah a son of a b**** and vowed to make him pay for injuring him and putting his family through hell.

The segment ended with Aleister Black flying into Rollins out of nowhere.

Will Rey Mysterio and Dominick accept Seth Rollins' invitation?

As we had reported earlier, Rey Mysterio is doing all he can to prepare Dominick for his impending in-ring debut. The day may not be far away when we see both father and son compete alongside each other. WWE is serious about Dominick making his debut soon, and the build-up is flowing along nicely every week. However, could there be a twist in store?

On last week's RAW Talk, Seth Rollins teased the possibility of Dominick joining his faction but could it happen next week when he potentially appears on RAW with his legendary father? Probably not, but the heel turn has been teased, and it could happen somewhere down the line.

What do you guys think? Will Dominick turn on his father and possibly retire him as well?