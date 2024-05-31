Rey Mysterio says a WWE legend could have been a great mentor to today's superstars

Rey Mysterio is himself at a stage in his career where rising talents look up to him for guidance. The Master of the 619, however, believes Eddie Guerrero would have done a fantastic job as a mentor if he was alive today.

Eddie Guerrero passed away at 38, but managed to influence an era of performers despite not being at the top of WWE for long.

Eddie's death sent shockwaves across the wrestling world, and his closest family members and friends, including Rey, were left desolate by the unforeseen loss. To this day, tributes to Eddie Guerrero are seen at several wrestling shows, which speaks volumes about his impact on the business.

During a recent interview on WrestleRant, Mysterio admitted that not only would Eddie Guerrero have adapted to modern wrestling styles, but he would also have been a top coach in the current era.

"I think now, Eddie would have definitely adapted to this style. And not only that, just the knowledge that he would have been able to pass on to the superstars of today. That's what I would have really loved." [2:55 - 3:10]

Rey Mysterio labels Eddie Guerrero a "chameleon"

During his prime, there weren't many WWE stars who could match Eddie Guerrero's natural charisma in and out of the ring.

Rey Mysterio had seen Eddie Guerrero perform since the early 90s and recalled how flexible his former rival and partner was as a performer.

The Latino Heat could do it all, which is why Rey Mysterio considered Eddie a "chameleon," who could effortlessly portray all kinds of roles in pro wrestling.

Mysterio explained:

"I've seen his growth since the early '90s up until 2005, when he left us, and Eddie, to me, was like a chameleon. He could adapt every single way that he needed to adapt; he just had that perfection within him to make it work, both as a good guy and as a bad guy." [From 2:17 onwards]

Eddie Guerrero's career was sadly cut short due to his untimely passing, but as Rey Mysterio suggests, there is no doubt that he would have been a great asset to have backstage in the present-day wrestling setup.

