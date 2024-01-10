Rey Mysterio is one of the most talented superstars in wrestling history. Widely regarded as one of the premier Lucha Libre wrestlers, few compare to Mysterio. However, one rising star, who is not Dominik Mysterio, reminds the former WWE Champion a lot of himself.

The rising star in question is Dragon Lee. The 28-year-old has had a rapid rise to superstardom with WWE. He started with NXT in December of 2022 before silently being drafted to SmackDown. He has had several high-profile feuds including one with Dominik, where he came out as victor to claim the NXT North American Championship.

His reign lasted 31 days thanks to Oba Femi, who succesfully cashed in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract at the recent edition of NXT. Regardless, Rey Mysterio is impressed by Lee, who he revealed on the Baker Bantering podcast, reminds him a lot of his younger self.

"I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line." said Mysterio [H/T Fightful]

It's not every day a legend like Rey Mysterio gives such a shining endorsement. If all goes well, Dragon Lee should live up to the billing, and become one of the greats, much like Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio hopes to make his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble

Dragon Lee certainly lives up to his name as a luchador, but the WWE Universe is eager to see perhaps the greatest of all time, Rey Mysterio, back in action. Well, Mysterio himself is also hoping to make his return very soon.

Mysterio hasn't been seen since he was sidelined with an injury following Santos Escobar's betrayal on a November episode of SmackDown. Fortunately, the road to recovery has been smooth thus far, and he hopes to make his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

"I’m really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible," said Mysterio. (H/T Ringside News)

Fans around the world will be praying for the same. After all, he has a lot of unfinished business with several members on the roster, Escobar and United States Champion Logan Paul included.

