Rey Mysterio shares cryptic message after near-100-day absence from WWE

Rey Mysterio's status for WrestleMania XL remains ambiguous as of this writing, but the WWE Hall of Famer was active on social media earlier today.

The veteran was last seen on the November 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Santos Escobar turned heel by assaulting The Biggest Little Man of WWE. This happened the same week the elder Mysterio dropped the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

On Instagram, Rey re-shared WWE's post of his Royal Rumble 2018 return. The moment is a notable one in his career as it marked the Hall of Famer's comeback to the pro-wrestling juggernaut after spending a few years away wrestling for other promotions.

Rey Mysterio's Instagram story

On the latest episode of SmackDown Friday night, Santos Escobar's Legado World Order cost Zelina Vega her Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Carlito and the rest of LWO joined her post-match as the heels retreated.

It remains to be seen if the leader of Latino World Order manages to get back in time for a program, as we are less than 50 days away from WrestleMania XL.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley stirs the pot amid WWE Hall of Famer's time away

Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio, faced each other in a much-raved WrestleMania contest last year. The elder Mysterio took home the victory.

Since the event in California, The Master of 619 has reiterated that he would like to face his son again on The Grandest Stage if the opportunity presents itself. Right now, The Judgment Day star is part of Monday Night RAW's roster.

Meanwhile, his on-screen girlfriend Rhea Ripley told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily May on the red carpet for the new reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez that she envisions her own reality show with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

The Aussie claimed that they would "beat the cr*p" out of the elder Mysterio at the latter's home in every episode of the show:

"It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey's house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It'd be amazing... I'll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad," said Ripley.

Rey Mysterio also expressed an interest in teaming up with Bad Bunny to take on Logan Paul and his son in the future.