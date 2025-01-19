Rey Mysterio shares maskless photos in special message to veteran WWE Superstar

Rey Mysterio and his mask are synonymous with pro wrestling. The high-flyer does not show his face to the public for the most part these days, and WWE follows a similar directive, but Rey did spend a period of time working maskless in WCW years ago. Mysterio shared rare photos of himself and another legendary veteran posing with guns and no mask.

Lucha de Apuestas are a big deal in pro wrestling. These "matches with wagers" are usually held as Mask vs. Mask, Hair vs. Hair, or Mask vs. Hair. The mask is one of the most important aspects of lucha libre, and losing the sacred piece of attire is widely viewed as an ultimate insult. Mysterio retained his mask nine times in Mexico and WCW before teaming with Konnan for a Mask vs. Hair loss to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash at WCW SuperBrawl IX in February 1999. Rey lost his mask, but if The Outsiders lost, their manager, Elizabeth, would have her head shaved bald. Rey worked maskless until joining WWE in 2002.

Trending

The Master of the 619 was in the middle of his first WWE run when R-Truth returned to the company in 2008. The two veterans have teamed up and locked up several times since 2010 and remain good friends. Truth is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, and Rey shared rare photos of himself and Truth posing with guns while in Iraq for a Tribute to the Troops tour. The photo is labeled January 1, 2007, which Rey mentioned, but it appears this date is incorrect as Truth was still with TNA at that time and didn't return to WWE until March 2008. Furthermore, the 2007 TTTT was taped on December 7 at Camp Speicher in Tikrit, Iraq, while the 2008 tribute event was taped on December 5 at Camp Victory in Baghdad.

Mysterio is among the countless people who sent birthday wishes to the former K-Kwik today. Rey's Instagram post includes a display of love and respect, plus two rare photos showing Truth with his durag and Mysterio without his mask.

"Happy 53rd B-Day my dawg @ronkillings1 str8 from Iraq 2007! Nothing but [heart hands emoji] & [fist emoji] always!!" Rey Mysterio wrote.

R-Truth and Rey Mysterio have had just two televised singles bouts in WWE. Truth picked up the win at Over the Limit 2011, but two months later, Rey defeated his longtime friend to advance in a World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Rey Mysterio set for WWE Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio is the latest Superstar confirmed for the 38th annual WWE Royal Rumble PLE, which is set for Saturday, February 1, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax and 29 participants TBA

Nia Jax and 29 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA

Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Rey Mysterio will be working his 13th Royal Rumble Match next month. He won in 2006, then won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback