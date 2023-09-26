Rey Mysterio shares rare unmasked photo in heartfelt update with his wife

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has shared a rare unmasked photo on social media.

Mysterio captured the United States Championship by defeating Austin Theory on the August 11th edition of SmackDown. Santos Escobar won the United States Invitational Tournament to earn the title shot but could not compete in the match because Austin Theory attacked him during his entrance.

Rey Mysterio replaced his fellow LWO stablemate in the match and won the title. The Hall of Famer defeated Theory again at WWE Payback earlier this month and has agreed to defend the title against Santos Escobar on the blue brand.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update with his wife. The happy couple attended a Luis Miguel concert, and Mysterio shared a couple of unmasked photos of himself, as seen in his post below.

Dominik Mysterio reflects on his match against Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle last year and went on to join the incredibly popular Judgment Day faction. His odd romance with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been wildly entertaining to the WWE Universe so far, and Mysterio is currently the reigning NXT North American Champion.

In an interview with Metro, Dirty Dom revealed that it didn't set in that he had wrestled his father at WrestleMania until he was eating a hot dog later that night:

“After the match, I got back to my hotel room – we were in LA so there were food vendors outside our hotel. I think it was like 2 in the morning, and it was just me and my best friend, my buddy Daniel. I texted him, I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go get some food, I’m not too tired’, because my adrenaline I think was still going. It was me and him, we walked out there, we got some hot dogs. I was like, “Dude… I just wrestled my dad at Wrestlemania. This is pretty surreal”! I was like, “Damn, and I beat his a**!"

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year but is still excellent in the ring. Only time will tell if the father and son will have a rematch in WWE sometime.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year but is still excellent in the ring. Only time will tell if the father and son will have a rematch in WWE sometime.