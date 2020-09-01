Rey Mysterio suffers a torn triceps at WWE Payback

WWE has revealed that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback on Sunday in which he tagged with his son Dominik Mysterio to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy.

WWE.com posted an article confirming the injury sustained by Rey Mysterio at Payback on Sunday night:

"Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned. Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later in the night, which would determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s opponent at WWE Clash of Champions. Dominik will replace his father in the bout."

INJURY UPDATE: @reymysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at #WWEPayback Sunday night. https://t.co/IIMuVJlFMq — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

Dominik, however, was unsuccessful in his effort to defeat the Monday Night Messiah and qualify for the No.1 Contender's match.

It has not yet been reported how long Rey Mysterio will be on the sidelines for. However, it has been suggested that a torn triceps can usually take up to eight months to heal.

Rey Mysterio is 46 years old in December and does have a long history with injuries too. Therefore, Rey Mysterio could set to be on the shelf for even longer.

Rey Mysterio on how much longer he has left inside the ring

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in 2019, Rey Mysterio revealed how much longer he believes he'll be competing inside of a wrestling ring for. While Rey Mysterio didn't have any plans to retire at the time, he did admit that his mind could change anytime within a week or a year:

"It's really hard to say right now because I feel so motivated and so driven by the sport. I could change my mind a week from now or a year from now - but, as of right now, I really feel like I'm picking up a second wind."

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio also suggested that he wished to share the ring with his son, Dominik Mysterio, at least once before he "can retire peacefully":

"I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020. I'm just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match. I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully."

Given the long term injury that Rey Mysterio has sustained, and that he has now achieved his goal of competing in a match with his son in WWE, many members of the WWE Universe will be questioning Rey Mysterio's future inside of a WWE ring.