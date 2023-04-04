Rey Mysterio has a surprising new challenger for WWE RAW after WrestleMania - Reports

Rey Mysterio had a fabulous WrestleMania weekend. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and was involved in one of the hottest storylines running on weekly television. The masked luchador's match against son Dominik Mysterio was amazing, with just the kind of soap opera silliness that WWE is best known for.

Elsewhere on the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood card, Austin Theory picked up a boastful victory over John Cena, retaining the former's United States Championship in the process.

As per Xero News, Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory will happen on the RAW after 'Mania.

The pairing of Rey Mysterio and The United States Champion is an interesting one. After scoring pinfall victories over legends such as Edge and John Cena over a month's time, the 25-year-old may be looking for another feather in the cap with a massive win over the luchador legend.

A celebrity set to get involved in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio storyline on WWE RAW

Renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported prior to WrestleMania 39 that Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio is designed to be a long-term feud.

"This is not a one-and-done. So Dominik could either win, or he could lose, but then come back, leaving Rey laid out to keep this going. Rey is one of the best ever. He knows his job in this feud and match is to make his son a star. And that’s the goal of the match - to make Dominik a superstar heel. He doesn’t necessarily have to win the match. Part of Mania is putting faces over and blow-offs. In this case, that shouldn’t be the goal," said Meltzer. [H/T: RSN]

Legado Del Fantasma has already joined the foray, and it seems they are going to have a crucial role to play in the father-son rivalry.

In the aforementioned report by Xero News, Bad Bunny will likely join the Latino World Order on WWE RAW tonight, further fueling the feud between Legado Del Fantasma and The Judgment Day.

Access Bad Bunny @AccessBadBunny Bad Bunny greets Rey Mysterio in the dressing room to congratulate him at #Wrestlemania 39. 🥊 Bad Bunny greets Rey Mysterio in the dressing room to congratulate him at #Wrestlemania 39. 🥊 https://t.co/uhM0Bb5qdh

With the Stamford-based promotion set to host Backlash next month in Puerto Rico, expect all parties to be involved in some capacity in this major storyline.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio and Bad Bunny's involvement? Sound off in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes