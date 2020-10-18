Rey Mysterio talks Aalyah & Murphy's WWE storyline; gives injury update 

On the latest edition of WWE's Talking Smack, Rey Mysterio appeared as a guest and provided an update on his torn triceps injury:

"There's no reason why I won't be back to the ring soon. I was a bit concerned in the beginning since the procedure [post surgery] was slow and it took time for me to recuperate. But, I'm already at 99 percent. So, I'm looking for bigger things to come." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Seth Rollins, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio were all drafted to SmackDown during the recently-concluded WWE Draft. It became evident in the recent edition of SmackDown that Seth Rollins' storyline with Murphy and The Mysterio Family was far from over.

On Talking Smack, Rey Mysterio additionally discussed Murphy and Aalyah's storyline in WWE:

"There's a twist and turn now with Murphy trying to get on my daughter's side, which I take issue with. With Seth [Rollins] and Murphy also on SmackDown, we can finish something we began on RAW. While I want to get done with it, [this rivalry] will continue until its over." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Although Aalyah Mysterio isn't a part of WWE's official roster, it's quite likely that she might appear by Rey & Dominik's side at least until this feud with Seth Rollins is over.

Rey Mysterio also said that he wore a blue mask on the recent edition of SmackDown to commemorate his return to the Blue Brand. The legendary luchador stated that it feels as if he's back home, and being on SmackDown brings back a lot of good memories.

Vince McMahon's opinion on Aalyah Mysterio in WWE

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon is apparently a big fan of Aalyah Mysterio's role in WWE. A source told Paul Davis that Vince sees star potential in Rey Mysterio's daughter, and he may even offer her a full-time contract down the line.

Perhaps the reasoning behind Vince McMahon's positive attitude towards Aalyah is that her segments have drawn exceptional numbers on Youtube, and she's been a trending topic of conversation on social media as well.