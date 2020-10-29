Rey Mysterio talks about growing tension in his relationship with Aalyah in WWE

The Mysterio Family's heated storyline with Seth Rollins and Murphy has become a regular part of WWE SmackDown's weekly programming.

Their long-running feud has drawn a lot of attention over these past few months. During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio mentioned that his feud with Seth Rollins affects the family at home.

“Believe it or not, we come back home, and this topic that’s going on right now, that doesn’t just stay at the Amway Center every week. It comes back home with us, and we discuss this, and we try to figure it out, what the best solution is, and I think the only solution for all this is to finally put an end to it, you know, with Seth first and foremost, and then move on to Murphy and try to understand what his deal his with the family, and most importantly, my daughter [Aalyah]." (h/t: Wrestlezone)

In last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Rollins defeated Murphy in the main event. Despite Aalyah's family disapproval, Rey Mysterio's daughter came to Murphy's aid when The Architect was about to deliver a post-match beatdown to his former disciple.

Rollins was able to blindside Dominik Mysterio when he entered the scene and tried to convince his sister to stay out of it. However, SmackDown's Saviour managed to escape when Rey Mysterio arrived to intervene.

On The Bump, Rey Mysterio talked about the growing disconnect between him and his daughter because of the Murphy storyline.

"We’ve always had a great relationship. We communicate a lot but for some reason, this has in a way separated us a little bit. You know, but things are still on the edge. They haven’t been completely clear. I don’t understand why she’s not opening up to me and putting everything clear and on the table.” (h/t: Wrestlezone)

Seth Rollins has teased the possibility of recruiting more disciples on WWE SmackDown

Advertisement

Seth Rollins appeared on last week's episode of The Bump where he mentioned that anybody who appears in front of a camera or behind-the-scenes in WWE is a potential recruit as his new disciple. Rollins then went on to boast about his vast amount of experience and a wealth of knowledge that he is willing to impart to anyone on the roster.

Interestingly, Seth's former disciple, Austin Theory, quit WWE NXT last week. It is possible that he could re-appear on the main roster and become a disciple of Seth Rollins once again.