NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully defended his title against Jake Atlas tonight on NXT Halloween Havoc. Escobar wore an attire that paid tribute to Rey Mysterio's iconic look from his match against Eddie Guerrero at the 1997 WCW Halloween Havoc PPV event.

Apart from the attire that originally drew inspiration from "The Phantom" character created by Lee Falk, Escobar and Legado del Fantasma also donned "Day of the Dead" face-paints that pay homage to their Mexican Heritage.

Rey Mysterio then took to Twitter to congratulate Santos Escobar on his victory and thanked him for paying homage to The Master of the 619.

Puro respeto del bueno!

Felicidades @escobarwwe por retener el CWT de @wwenxt

El homenaje ni se diga!

Muy #Chingon🔥🙏🏼💙🇲🇽

Rey Mysterio's history with Halloween Havoc

When Rey Mysterio was signed with WCW, he was part of an incredible match with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. It took place at the 1997 Halloween Havoc, that has now become a part of pro-wrestling history. Mysterio and Guerrero had tons of classic matches after that, but very few came close to matching it.

The match that put me on the map!

Definitely my favorite & #1 match of all time!

🙏🏼Eddie 🇲🇽🖤🇺🇸 #Love&MissU

The first Halloween Havoc PPV which took place in 1989 in WCW made a return as a special episode on tonight's black and gold show. History repeated itself when a Superstar of Mexican heritage won an important match, much like the WWE legend Rey Mysterio.