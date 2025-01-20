Rey Mysterio threatens WWE duo after disrespectful actions ahead of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio threatened a popular duo ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in Dallas, Texas. Mysterio is currently a member of the Latino World Order faction on the red brand.

The New Day were kicked out of the locker room by Rey Mysterio after they betrayed Big E on the December 2, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. Ahead of tonight's show, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took the Hall of Famer's ring gear and put it on the kid's table. Mysterio reacted to the disrespectful actions of the duo and vowed to get revenge. You can check out his post on Instagram by clicking here.

"Not cool #NewDay @truekofi & @austincreedwins !!No need to mess with my gear (sacred) by putting it on a kids chair & table when u gonna get beat by a grown a** man!! #RespectDaMask," he wrote.

Big E has not competed in a match since suffering a broken neck in 2022. The former WWE Champion offered to become The New Day's manager last month, but the faction shot him down and turned their backs on him.

Popular WWE star reveals one thing Rey Mysterio would not let him do in the company

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio recently revealed what his father did not want him to do as a WWE Superstar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Dirty Dom admitted that his father did not want him to wear a Lucha mask in the company. The former NXT North American Champion hilariously added that he was too good-looking to hide his face behind a mask anyway.

"I tried to come in and incorporate the tradition, wearing the Lucha mask, and I even told him, but he was like, 'No, I don't want you to wear a mask,' and I was like, 'Okay, well, then, this is what I'm gonna have to do to your mask.' Obviously, I'm too good-looking to wear a mask, so I gotta do what I gotta do," Dominik said. [1:28 – 1:43]

You can check out the interview with Dominik Mysterio in the video below:

Rey Mysterio pitched an interesting retirement match against his son. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the veteran's rivalry against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on RAW.

