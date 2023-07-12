Rhea Ripley has 3-word reaction to incredible pictures with 26-year-old WWE Superstar

The current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter with a three-word reaction to wonderful pictures with 26-year-old WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day members have made quite the duo. Ripley seems to be the voice of Dominik in WWE. Whenever the latter tries to speak in his promos, fans ensure he has a hard time as they boo him continuously. In the past few weeks, we've seen The Eradicator accept challenges on behalf of Dominik, and she's always ringside for him.

Recently, Ripley took to the social media platform and reacted to a fan who posted her pictures with Dominik.

"We are IT," Ripley wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

In the latest episode of RAW, Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest took on Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Ripley was, as always, ringside in support of her teammates and managed to distract their opponents a few times during the match. Eventually, Judgment Day won the contest.

Rhea Ripley interrupted Finn Balor during his promo on WWE RAW

There have been some tensions between Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Both of them have cost each other the World Heavyweight Championship.

This week's RAW started with Balor coming out into the ring and calling out his teammate Priest for harming the former's chances of winning gold at Money in the Bank against Seth Rollins.

While he was in the middle of his promo, Ripley came out with Dominik and interrupted Balor. She told him to handle his business with Priest personally and not in front of the whole WWE universe.

For now, Balor and Priest have made their amends as they both agreed to the former will first go after Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell if Judgment Day will stick together or not.

Do you think Judgment Day will stick together? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes