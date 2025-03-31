Rhea Ripley accused of playing backstage politics in WWE; major star responds 

A popular WWE star issued a befitting reply after her colleague Rhea Ripley got accused of politicking her way to the main event scene in her career. The RAW star was defended by Zoey Stark, who took a dig at a fan for making the claim.

Ripley is one of the biggest success stories in recent history, with several accolades already added to her name. She's also arguably the most beloved performer in WWE, irrespective of gender. The Eradicator has mastered both heel and babyface characters, and in her current run as a fan favorite, she generates some of the loudest cheers in whichever arena she walks into.

Rhea Ripley is currently gearing up to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at the upcoming episode of RAW in a match officiated by Bianca Belair. She recently got into a fun Twitter back-and-forth with her RAW colleague, Zoey Stark. However, one fan in the comments section accused Ripley of engaging in backstage politics. Stark was quick to shut the user down with her reply.

Check it out below:

"Aww it's spelled politics buddy but good try," tweeted Stark.

Big E is critical of Rhea Ripley's actions in WWE

On last week's episode of RAW Recap, Big E made it clear that Rhea Ripley wasn't doing the right thing by trying to insert herself into WrestleMania 41. However, the former WWE Champion firmly believes Ripley will eventually find a way to make it to The Grandest Stages of Them All on April 19-20.

"There's so many things happening, so many factors in the air. I have no idea what's gonna happen on Monday, and Rhea, she's in the wrong. Don't tell her I said that, but she's in the wrong. She's in the wrong. But I think she's going to find a way to end up at WrestleMania in [Las] Vegas."

If Rhea Ripley manages to win on this week's RAW, she could be walking into Mania as the champion in a match against Bianca Belair. However, if she fails to win the gold, her chances of competing at the event could reduce drastically.

