Rhea Ripley accuses WWE champion of trying to replace her; makes bold claim

Everything was going right in Rhea Ripley's world until IYO Sky surprised her on WWE RAW two weeks ago. The Japanese star beat Ripley fair and square to become Women's World Champion, replacing her in WrestleMania 41's headliner versus Bianca Belair. The Eradicator has now accused another wrestler who attempted to do the same to her but to no avail.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were tag partners before Ripley joined The Judgment Day. This was the basis of their rivalry in 2024, culminating on RAW's Netflix debut in January when the Aussie scored the feud-ending win and claimed the title. Morgan replaced her rival in the faction and later did it again with Raquel Rodriguez. The two are now Women's Tag Team Champions.

The former Women's World Champions reignited their rivalry in Hannover, Germany. The Eradicator defeated Morgan in a Street Fight. After the bout, she took Morgan's tag title belt and told the camera that the Miracle Kid's attempts were "not going to work."

"It‘s just not gonna work 😈," read WWE's Instagram post caption.

Watch Rhea Ripley's message after defeating Liv Morgan below:

Now that the Aussie is without a title, she can chase any belt she wants. Could the tag titles be next? But for that to happen, Ripley needs a new partner.

Rhea Ripley may need to get past WWE WrestleMania 41 first

A section of the WWE Universe believes Triple H & Co. is setting up a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title, and it involves Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, a high-profile showdown seems to be on the horizon for the company's top players, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. On the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette wondered why WWE was going for a Triple Threat with the women when they were doing the same with the men.

"Why are they setting up three-ways with the women when they're setting up three-ways with the men, or vice versa? Is it 'anything you can do, I can do better' on everything?"

Cornette was also irritated with WWE's use of Japanese stars, not particularly sold on IYO Sky's on-screen character. Vince Russo claimed Sky won the belt this close to WrestleMania 41 over The Eradicator only because "somebody loves her."

