Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce, Alexa Bliss, and others react to new WWE champion's emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce, and Alexa Bliss, recently took to social media to react to Zelina Vega's emotional update. Vega won the Women's United States Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Ad

After defeating Chelsea Green in a non-title match on last week's SmackDown, Zelina Vega locked horns with The Hot Mess once again, this time, for the Women's United States Championship. Despite interferences from Green's teammates, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Queen Vega ultimately emerged victorious and won her first singles title on the main roster.

Zelina recently took to Instagram to post photos with Triple H and her husband, Aleister Black, who returned to WWE on this week's SmackDown. In her post's caption, Vega sent an emotional message, highlighting her massive title win.

Ad

Trending

"What is life right now 🥲 #ANDNEW 🇺🇸 🇵🇷," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post by clicking on this link.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Zelina Vega's emotional post, including Rhea Ripley, Adam Pearce, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Andrade, Dakota Kai, Je'Von Evans, Kairi Sane, and more.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus, Kelani Jordan, Karmen Petrovic, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley, Tiffany Stratton, Lilian Garcia, and Ava left wholesome comments.

Ad

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Zelina Vega's Instagram handle]

Zelina Vega sent a message after winning the WWE Women's United States Championship

During a backstage interview on SmackDown, Zelina Vega said she couldn't believe she was holding the Women's United States Championship, before mentioning that her name was now in the history books of WWE.

Ad

"It's real life. I'm holding it. It's crazy, you know... I can't believe it's real, I can't believe I'm holding this right now. My name is in the history books as the second Women's United States Champion," Vega said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Zelina Vega's run as the Women's United States Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More