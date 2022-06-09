“We call this fun” - Rhea Ripley addresses WWE RAW attack

WWE's The Judgment Day has seen plenty of upheaval recently, and at least one of its members seems to be reveling in the chaos.

Rhea Ripley, the lone female in the group, responded to a tweet from WWE that commented on The Judgment Day's shocking and vicious attack on the faction's founder, Edge.

The segment was supposed to be designed to anoint Finn Balor as the newest member of Edge's dark coalition. Instead, the group attacked their leader and left The Rated-R Superstar laying. It was one of the most surprising betrayals in recent RAW history.

A post on Twitter by World Wrestling Entertainment's official account referred to the ugly incident as "disturbing." Ripley immediately fired back, playing down the attack as mere "fun" for the three remaining members of The Judgment Day.

Ripley herself just recently took the plunge to join The Judgment Day, but she made her presence felt immediately. She was revealed as the third member when she helped former ally Edge in his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Judgment Day has had a big impact on WWE, despite the storyline only being a few months old

Ripley and Damian Priest were both considered diamonds in the rough, but with a lot of potential. Both had recently come off mediocre title reigns as bayfaces, and most critics and observers noted that both performers just needed the right angle or push to be effective. Edge was originally supposed to be the key that unlocked that door.

Ripley signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017 and found success in NXT UK, winning the women's title there. She then made her way to the United States, where she captured the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler.

After ascending to the main roster, she won the RAW women's title as well. She's been a champion on three brands within WWE, an incredibly rare feat.

While there's no definite word on who Rhea Ripley's next feud will be with, it's likely she will eventually pursue the RAW Women's title as part of The Judgment Day storyline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far