5 Mistakes WWE should avoid making with Finn Balor's run in Judgment Day

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been terrorized by The Judgment Day. The trio of Edge, Damian Priest and eventually Rhea Ripley decided that they'd had enough of being held down and being forced to play by the rules.

But in WWE, nothing lasts forever. And sometimes, they barely last a month.

After just a handful of weeks together, the group kept dropping hints that they would be adding a fourth member. On this week's edition of RAW, that new stablemate was revealed to be longtime fan favorite Finn Balor.

Balor took the microphone and admitted that he had some of the exact same feelings that both Priest and Ripley had. The feeling that they couldn't shatter the glass ceiling. He let it be known his intention to be part of The Judgment Day.

Then a funny thing happened. The three younger members attacked the Hall of Famer, booting him out of the group. It's assumed that Balor, now a full-fledged heel, will assume the role of de facto leader of The Judgment Day.

It's a step away from the norm for Balor, who has never really played the heel in WWE. This situation must be handled delicately. If done correctly, it could be a huge angle and a real springboard for all three members.

But it all starts with Balor, and here are five things that WWE must avoid with him in his new role.

#5 - Even as the leader of the faction, Finn Balor should NOT do a lot of long promos

While Balor isn't totally helpless with a microphone, he's also not solid enough to pull off the long diatribes that some faction leaders do. In other words? He can't filibuster like Triple H once did for 20 minutes at a time on RAW.

Balor is most effective when he makes his points quickly and assertively. Forcing him to go beyond that point may be asking for too much. If he looks verbally weak, it will subconciously make him seem weak physically. And The Judgment Day needs to stay as intimidating as it can be. It's a big part of their aura.

It's not out of the realm of the possibility of bringing in a manager at some point as a mouthpiece, because none of the three members are outstanding in promos.

If WWE expects Finn Balor to be the one to carry that burden, it could be a hindrance to him and the group as a whole.

#4 - WWE doesn't need for Finn Balor to chase a championship right away

Most factions are known to show their dominance by grabbing as much gold as they can. It's been done with so many successful coalitions in the past like The Four Horsemen and Evolution. Currently, that same type of scenario is happening in NXT, with Toxic Attraction holding all the women's titles.

While it's easy to envision Ripley capturing the RAW Women's Championship or Damian Priest getting another run with the US title, there's no rush with Balor.

In fact, it would likely be a more interesting storyline if Balor builds his empire before pursuing the Universal Championship. The longer this angle goes, the more credible a challenger he becomes.

#3 - Finn Balor should NOT recruit any new members who can be perceived as a threat

There has already been a lot of upheaval in the short history of this group. They originated just a couple of months ago, added a couple of members and then kicked out their leader.

So right now? Stability is the name of the game if this faction is going to work.

If WWE wants fans to perceive Finn Balor as the kingpin over this corrupt coalition, they don't need to add any more members immediately. They should also NOT add anyone who the WWE Universe might perceive as a possible replacement for him in the leadership role.

Anybody who is higher on the promotion's totem pole need not apply. For this story to work, Balor must stay looking as strong as possible so the fans won't be distracted by anything else.

#2- WWE should resist any temptation to turn Finn Balor and The Judgment Day into babyfaces

Typically when a heel entourage gains momentum in the ring, the fans in the stands react favorably to them. Maybe it's because we all want to root for a winner, and those who take shortcuts often find a way to win.

We've seen this several times in the past, where good heels turn into good guys. To be fair, it often works. If it doesn't, then it becomes a complete waste of time and talent.

In Balor's case, he's (as noted earlier) new at being a heel in WWE. So, if he's truly going to be given a chance with this new, murkier persona, then he has to stay in it long enough to at least get his feet wet. Making a switch back to babyface status not only destroys the angle and the premise of the faction, it also sabotages Balor.

The only thing WWE had by flipping Finn heel was to see a different side of him. If they don't give him an extended amount of time to prove that he can expand his character, then all of this will be for nothing.

#1 - WWE should NOT use The Demon gimmick with Finn Balor while he is in The Judgment Day

This may come as a shock to the WWE Universe, who probably envision the dark, brooding character as a perfect fit for the faction. However, it's probably best to let Finn stay in his own skin for now.

For one, The Demon is widely popular with the audience, and his entrance alone would elicit a hugely positive reaction.

All of that is counter-intuitive to the hopes of getting the Irishman over as a heel on his own. Balor's alter ego is better known as a hellish vindicator and a misunderstood guardian for good. It makes no sense for this mythical hero to somehow become evil. That's the opposite of what Balor has developed the persona to represent.

The Judgment Day story is more intrigung with Finn being Finn. You can then save the return of his crimson avenger if he eventually must fight the faction later. So it's best to let sleeping Demons lie. At least for now.

WWE has stepped a bit out of the safe zone by taking one of their most lovable figures and turning him into a villain. Balor was admired by adults and loved by children.

But for now? He must foresake all of that if his run with Judgment Day is to be considered a success.

